Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 828.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.93%. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

