Tower View Wealth Management LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 323,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $114,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Visa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.6% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.81.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on V
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
