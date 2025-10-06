Tower View Wealth Management LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 323,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $114,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Visa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.6% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.81.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.