TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $69.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.07.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -307.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. TPG has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 1.60%.The firm had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,242.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 12.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,347 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of TPG by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 106,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 800.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

