Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 459 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $349.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.81. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

