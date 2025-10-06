Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head-To-Head Survey

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) and Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Trinseo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -1.91% 7.69% 3.00% Trinseo -11.96% N/A -10.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ecovyst and Trinseo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 1 0 3 0 2.50 Trinseo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Trinseo.

This table compares Ecovyst and Trinseo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $704.50 million 1.40 -$6.65 million ($0.12) -71.79 Trinseo $3.51 billion 0.02 -$348.50 million ($10.97) -0.21

Ecovyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinseo. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinseo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Trinseo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinseo has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Trinseo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications. The Advanced Materials & Catalysts segment offers advanced materials and specialty catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene and advanced silicas. This segment also supplies specialty zeolites and zeolite-based catalysts to customers for refining of oil primarily hydrocracking catalyst and dewaxing, sustainable fuels, and emission control systems for both on-road and non-road diesel engines. The company was formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ecovyst Inc. in August 2021. Ecovyst Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands. The Latex Binders segment provides styrene-butadiene latex, and other latex polymers and binders primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet, and artificial turf backings, as well as the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Plastics Solutions segment offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, polycarbonate, and compounds and blends for automotive and other applications under the MAGNUM brand. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials under the STYRON brand. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene for appliances, food packaging, food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials applications. Trinseo PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

