Truist Financial Corp Acquires 6,907 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $139.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

