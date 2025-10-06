Truist Financial Corp Buys 114 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $359.10.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $280.03 and a one year high of $499.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile



FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

