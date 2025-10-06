Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $587.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $590.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $553.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.81.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.