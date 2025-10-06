Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 205.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

