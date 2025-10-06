Truist Financial Corp Has $10.29 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $116.09 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $117.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $330.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

