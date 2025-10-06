Truist Financial Corp Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 13.3% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 367,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $52.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,002.08. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

