Truist Financial Corp Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth $921,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of POOL opened at $309.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.
Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
