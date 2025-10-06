Truist Financial Corp Has $9.11 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 104,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,231,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,948,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,129,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 190,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

