Truist Financial Corp Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

CHKP stock opened at $201.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $234.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

