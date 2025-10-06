Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,583 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $168.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

