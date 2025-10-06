Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,758 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $187.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $448.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $192.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

