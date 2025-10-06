Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,699 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,415 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VPU opened at $192.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.45.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

