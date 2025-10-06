Truist Financial Corp Sells 991 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Zacks Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $127.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

