Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 257.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $166.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

