Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $305.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.79 and its 200 day moving average is $294.30. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $301.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.