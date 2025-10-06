United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,292 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $95.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

