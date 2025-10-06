Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.2857.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. B. Riley raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Verastem from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem Trading Down 3.2%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 531,873 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Verastem by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

