Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

