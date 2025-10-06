Vicus Capital Has $770,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vicus Capital lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.37 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

