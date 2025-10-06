VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) vs. SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) and VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SEMrush has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEMrush and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 2 0 0 0 1.00 VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than SEMrush.

This table compares SEMrush and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -0.31% -0.47% -0.32% VIQ Solutions -20.94% -32.42% -11.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and VIQ Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million 2.90 $8.24 million N/A N/A VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 0.00 -$11.15 million ($0.50) N/A

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEMrush beats VIQ Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; and aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

