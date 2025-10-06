Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 355,100 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 655,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Volato Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $19.06.

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

