Wall Street Zen Downgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

