Wall Street Zen Upgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Shares of MT stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 123,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

