Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $13,995,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,083,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,264,836,511.83. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,971,893 shares of company stock valued at $694,502,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

