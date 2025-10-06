Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $45.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Magna International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.25. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Magna International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,366,000 after acquiring an additional 116,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,332,000 after purchasing an additional 338,470 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 651,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 582,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.