What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for CVE:NKG Q1 Earnings?

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevada King Gold in a research report issued on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nevada King Gold’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on Nevada King Gold from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nevada King Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

NKG opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. Nevada King Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

