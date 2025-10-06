White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,612 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

White Pine Investment CO cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

