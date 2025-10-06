Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) versus Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and Konami”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $475.22 million 0.67 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -85.56 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Dividends

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Xperi pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konami pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xperi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xperi and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Konami 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.22%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Konami.

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

