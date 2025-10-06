Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEARCA:USCA opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

