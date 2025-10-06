Yoke Core ETF (NASDAQ:YOKE) Short Interest Up 133.3% in September

Yoke Core ETF (NASDAQ:YOKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yoke Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YOKE stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. Yoke Core ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.12 million and a PE ratio of 25.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

Yoke Core ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

Yoke Core ETF Company Profile

EA Series Trust – Yoke Core ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Smart Money Group, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the global region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

