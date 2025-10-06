Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CRS Earnings

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2027 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

CRS stock opened at $246.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.79. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $290.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,243.28. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

