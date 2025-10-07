1,010 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

