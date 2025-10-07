201 Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1%
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.