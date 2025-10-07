21,559 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,616,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 127,393 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

