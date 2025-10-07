286 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 8,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 44.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.