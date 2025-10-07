286 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 8,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 44.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
Shares of AVB opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.88.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 86.21%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.
