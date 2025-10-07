300 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

