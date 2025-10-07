400 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cameco by 215.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,797 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,513,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,290,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Cameco Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $89.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.