718 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $428.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.00 and a 200-day moving average of $351.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $431.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

