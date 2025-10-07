7,947 Shares in UBS Group AG $UBS Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2,963.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

