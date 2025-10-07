8,021 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,861,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437,321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,349,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,752,000 after purchasing an additional 245,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 208,973 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,275,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after buying an additional 97,994 shares during the last quarter.

SPTI opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

