8,920 Shares in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

