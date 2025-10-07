957 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $256.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.45 and a 12-month high of $261.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

