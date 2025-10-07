AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.3333.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $279,877.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,138.36. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $546,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,267.90. The trade was a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAR by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,917,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,927,000 after buying an additional 188,406 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,986,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 842,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82 and a beta of 1.52. AAR has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. AAR has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

