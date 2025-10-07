abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.93. 106,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 351,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
