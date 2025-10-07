abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.93. 106,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 351,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

