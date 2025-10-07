Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $395.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $395.1667.

Get Acuity alerts:

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

Acuity Price Performance

Acuity Dividend Announcement

AYI stock opened at $351.87 on Friday. Acuity has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $375.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Acuity by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Acuity by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Acuity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Acuity by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.